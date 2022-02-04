John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the December 31st total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 221,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after acquiring an additional 8,930 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter.

HPF stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.30. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,835. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $18.40 and a 1-year high of $22.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.47.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.123 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a diversified closed-end management investment fund/investment trust company. It seeks to provide high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets majorly in preferred stocks and other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.

