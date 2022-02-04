Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GDXJ. Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 79,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 10,269 shares in the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 40,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 832.0% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 58,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 51,856 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,271,000. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 41,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 14,374 shares in the last quarter.

GDXJ traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,193,418. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.11. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $36.55 and a twelve month high of $55.79.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

