Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lowered its position in EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) by 3.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,692,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,395 shares during the quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EMX Royalty were worth $4,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of EMX Royalty by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 551,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 26,922 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC grew its stake in shares of EMX Royalty by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 456,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 181,290 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMX Royalty during the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of EMX Royalty by 165.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 24,902 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of EMX Royalty during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000.

Shares of EMX Royalty stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.04. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,852. EMX Royalty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $3.72.

EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EMX Royalty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of EMX Royalty in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of EMX Royalty from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

EMX Royalty Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metals properties. The firm focuses on the gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc and molybdenum properties. It conducts exploration on properties located primarily in Turkey, Haiti, Kyrgyz Republic, Europe, Southwest United States, and Asia Pacific.

