Cian Plc (NYSE:CIAN) Short Interest Update

Cian Plc (NYSE:CIAN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,200 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the December 31st total of 77,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 265,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of Cian stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.65. 413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,544. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.40. Cian has a 12 month low of $5.62 and a 12 month high of $18.71.
Cian (NYSE:CIAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.40 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cian will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.
Cian Company Profile
Cian PLC provides an online real estate classifieds platform principally in Russia. Cian PLC is based in LARNACA, Cyprus.
