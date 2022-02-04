Cian Plc (NYSE:CIAN) Short Interest Update

Cian Plc (NYSE:CIAN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,200 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the December 31st total of 77,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 265,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Cian stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.65. 413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,544. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.40. Cian has a 12 month low of $5.62 and a 12 month high of $18.71.

Cian (NYSE:CIAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.40 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cian will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

CIAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cian in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. VTB Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cian in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Renaissance Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cian in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cian in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cian in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.80 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.24.

Cian Company Profile

Cian PLC provides an online real estate classifieds platform principally in Russia. Cian PLC is based in LARNACA, Cyprus.

