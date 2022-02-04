Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the December 31st total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 813,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Ellington Financial by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Ellington Financial by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 5,662 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Ellington Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Ellington Financial by 19,707.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Ellington Financial by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. 60.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EFC. TheStreet raised shares of Ellington Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.50 price objective on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Shares of NYSE:EFC traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $17.19. 10,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,713. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.94. Ellington Financial has a one year low of $15.32 and a one year high of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 66.70 and a current ratio of 66.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $987.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.99.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The business had revenue of $29.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.25 million. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 136.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ellington Financial will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.47%. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is currently 52.02%.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

