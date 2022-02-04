Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Stock Holdings Raised by Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,205,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 64,777 shares during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines makes up about 3.3% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines were worth $12,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FSM. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 19.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FSM traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $3.28. The stock had a trading volume of 275,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,813,826. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $8.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.10.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $162.57 million for the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 12.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on FSM shares. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. CIBC reduced their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortuna Silver Mines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.54.

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

