Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,616,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,424 shares during the period. Sandstorm Gold comprises approximately 2.4% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC owned about 0.84% of Sandstorm Gold worth $9,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 13,968.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 11,175 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. New Harbor Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SAND. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James set a $9.00 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.75 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.31.

Shares of SAND stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.91. 31,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,845,003. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $9.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.20 and a beta of 1.07.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $27.60 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a $0.0155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Sandstorm Gold Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

