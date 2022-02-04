Profund Advisors LLC Sells 1,281 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gries Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 11,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.0% in the third quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,287,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,104,000 after buying an additional 42,856 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 57,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 23.8% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 347,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,288,000 after buying an additional 66,781 shares during the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.54. 187,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,967,316. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.96. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $148.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.86, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.30.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.86.

In other NextEra Energy news, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.83 per share, with a total value of $502,810.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James L. Robo acquired 64,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $4,998,026.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077 and sold 101,448 shares valued at $8,870,498. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Story: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.