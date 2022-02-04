Gainplan LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Gainplan LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 8.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 102,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,690 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Gainplan LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Gainplan LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 53.3% during the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 115.7% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 47.7% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDW traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.06. 67,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,049,198. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $33.88 and a 1-year high of $38.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.99 and a 200-day moving average of $36.77.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

