GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 15,807 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.3% of GSA Capital Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JPM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.74.

NYSE JPM traded up $0.80 on Friday, reaching $149.50. 239,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,978,475. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $441.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $135.47 and a 12 month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

