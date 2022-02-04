Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Has $218,000 Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,775 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.4% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 11.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 990 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 57.1% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.6% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $136.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.73. The company has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.12. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $113.36 and a 52-week high of $174.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 19.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 14.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 14.89%.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $5,890,567.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

DGX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.75.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

