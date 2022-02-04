PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Holdings Reduced by HS Management Partners LLC

HS Management Partners LLC reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,256,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,100 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 5.4% of HS Management Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. HS Management Partners LLC owned 0.09% of PepsiCo worth $188,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% during the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 15,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% during the third quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $166.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus raised their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $173.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $177.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

