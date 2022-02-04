Hourglass Capital LLC Lowers Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Hourglass Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,872 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 1.4% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Amundi purchased a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter worth approximately $804,280,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 10,559.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,513,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,546,000 after buying an additional 3,480,692 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 317.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,523,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $256,032,000 after buying an additional 1,918,630 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Chevron by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,640,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,625,932,000 after buying an additional 1,844,030 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Chevron by 6.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,693,000 after buying an additional 1,513,296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX opened at $135.20 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $87.94 and a twelve month high of $137.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.06 and a 200-day moving average of $110.64. The firm has a market cap of $260.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.85%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.04.

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.04, for a total transaction of $4,486,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $945,288.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 405,282 shares of company stock valued at $50,573,993. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

