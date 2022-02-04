Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Purchases 275 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Amundi bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $986,290,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $899,097,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,449,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,924,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874,643 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $969,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 54.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,281,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $522,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908,018 shares during the last quarter. 51.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $451,213.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $537,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,771,158. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM opened at $79.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.63 and its 200-day moving average is $61.80. The company has a market cap of $337.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.32, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $47.25 and a 1-year high of $81.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -253.24%.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.74.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

