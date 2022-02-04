Morningstar Investment Services LLC Purchases 4,047 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $12,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INGR. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 94.0% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 98,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,732,000 after acquiring an additional 47,536 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 5.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 34,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion during the third quarter worth approximately $501,000. Loews Corp increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 11.1% during the third quarter. Loews Corp now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,352,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 4.9% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,206,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,402,000 after acquiring an additional 55,926 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE INGR opened at $86.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12-month low of $82.58 and a 12-month high of $101.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03 and a beta of 0.81.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.20). Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 107.88%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INGR shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ingredion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.80.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

