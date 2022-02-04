Gs Investments Inc. Invests $3.17 Million in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Gs Investments Inc. bought a new position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,090 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,166,000. Ross Stores makes up about 1.7% of Gs Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 607.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ROST traded down $0.90 on Friday, reaching $93.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,929,451. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.55 and a 1 year high of $134.21. The company has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.31. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.39%.

ROST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ross Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Loop Capital lowered Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen downgraded Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.92.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

