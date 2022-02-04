Gs Investments Inc. Buys Shares of 52,596 Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 52,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,233,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 138.9% during the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 67.1% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Societe Generale downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.88.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

BAC traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,377,852. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $31.78 and a twelve month high of $50.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $384.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.86.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 23.60%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

