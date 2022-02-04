Harvard Management Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX)

Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 708,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,159,000. Tango Therapeutics makes up approximately 0.5% of Harvard Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Harvard Management Co. Inc. owned 0.81% of Tango Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $143,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $647,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $5,542,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $18,014,000. 88.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tango Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tango Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

NASDAQ:TNGX traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.64. The company had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,795. Tango Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $18.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.81.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tango Therapeutics Inc will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile

Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Tango Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tango Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.