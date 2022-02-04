Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Posts Earnings Results

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of LNC traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.90. The stock had a trading volume of 22,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,401. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.90. Lincoln National has a 52 week low of $47.11 and a 52 week high of $77.57.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

LNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Lincoln National from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.93.

In other news, CFO Randal J. Freitag sold 61,430 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $4,487,461.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 10,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $802,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

Read More: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.