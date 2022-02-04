FJ Capital Management LLC Takes $1.42 Million Position in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 151,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,000. FJ Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of BrightSpire Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 1,698.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,094 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

BRSP stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.98. 2,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,485. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 5.26. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.70.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. BrightSpire Capital had a negative net margin of 192.55% and a positive return on equity of 5.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BrightSpire Capital, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BrightSpire Capital Profile

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

