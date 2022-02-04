Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 22.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share.
Shares of Power Integrations stock traded up $0.86 on Friday, hitting $79.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,215. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.95. Power Integrations has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $110.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.46.
In other news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $819,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total value of $270,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,717 shares of company stock worth $1,589,730. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
POWI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.17.
Power Integrations Company Profile
Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.
