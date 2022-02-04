Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 22.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Shares of Power Integrations stock traded up $0.86 on Friday, hitting $79.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,215. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.95. Power Integrations has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $110.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.46.

In other news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $819,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total value of $270,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,717 shares of company stock worth $1,589,730. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Power Integrations stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 356,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 73,782 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.59% of Power Integrations worth $29,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

POWI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.17.

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

