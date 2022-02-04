Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,931,620 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 309,949 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises approximately 0.8% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,122,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 98.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,389,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,961,348,000 after buying an additional 7,623,881 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter valued at approximately $921,134,000. Troy Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Medtronic during the third quarter worth approximately $567,426,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 27.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,415,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,168,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in Medtronic by 4,297.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,975,074 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $247,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,163 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.52.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.15. The stock had a trading volume of 119,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,353,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.33. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $98.38 and a twelve month high of $135.89. The firm has a market cap of $137.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.76.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.62%.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

