QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Shares Acquired by FJ Capital Management LLC

FJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 122.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,000 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,000 shares during the quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC owned about 1.74% of QCR worth $13,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of QCR in the second quarter worth $44,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of QCR in the second quarter worth $101,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of QCR by 32.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of QCR by 98,800.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of QCR by 10.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

QCRH stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.25. 491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,138. The firm has a market cap of $877.33 million, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.75. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.63 and a 1-year high of $62.34.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73. QCR had a net margin of 32.90% and a return on equity of 15.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QCRH. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of QCR from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other QCR news, EVP Dana L. Nichols sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total transaction of $28,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

