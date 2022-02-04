152,000 Shares in Orange County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBT) Purchased by FJ Capital Management LLC

FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Orange County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 152,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,354,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OBT. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Orange County Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Orange County Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management purchased a new position in Orange County Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $499,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Orange County Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $615,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Orange County Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $632,000. 39.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Orange County Bancorp stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.54. 535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Orange County Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $42.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Orange County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet raised Orange County Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Orange County Bancorp Profile

Orange County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions. The firm operates through Banking and Wealth Management segments. It offers banking solutions such as business, personal banking, special services, trusts and investment services.

