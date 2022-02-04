Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Holdings Increased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 23.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,118,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 984,417 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.80% of Union Pacific worth $1,003,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 5.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,495,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,057,298,000 after acquiring an additional 529,029 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,242,572 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,002,312,000 after acquiring an additional 141,498 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 12.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,611,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,893,928,000 after acquiring an additional 937,191 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 4.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,106,488 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,562,899,000 after acquiring an additional 302,550 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,541,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,282,234,000 after acquiring an additional 24,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.33.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $242.07. 34,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,359,016. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $245.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.68 and a fifty-two week high of $256.11. The firm has a market cap of $155.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.05. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.44%.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.