FFT Wealth Management LLC Invests $33.16 Million in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 856,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,158,000. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of FFT Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 163.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 40,300.0% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 526.7% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 599.2% in the third quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 68.5% in the third quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,537,035. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.32. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $36.37 and a 1-year high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.