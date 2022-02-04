Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 256,300 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the December 31st total of 299,200 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 129,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of NYSE MTX traded down $2.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 775 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,891. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Minerals Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $64.05 and a fifty-two week high of $88.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.40.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 10.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.42%.

In other Minerals Technologies news, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,814 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $1,194,634.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dj Monagle III sold 8,600 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $638,894.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,754 shares of company stock valued at $2,510,492. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,226,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $253,856,000 after purchasing an additional 85,380 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,564,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,248,000 after buying an additional 13,724 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,342,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,752,000 after purchasing an additional 155,337 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,020,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,285,000 after purchasing an additional 15,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 787,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,953,000 after purchasing an additional 8,757 shares during the period. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

