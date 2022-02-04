USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.60 EPS

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.60, MarketWatch Earnings reports. USA Truck had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 2.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share.

USAK stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.70. 1,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,078. USA Truck has a 52-week low of $10.91 and a 52-week high of $23.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.01 and a 200-day moving average of $17.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 2.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in USA Truck by 63.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 17,459 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 66,335.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 20,564 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USA Truck in the second quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded USA Truck from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

USA Truck Company Profile

USA Truck, Inc engages in the provision of transportation of general commodities. It operates through the Trucking and USAT Logistics segments. The Trucking segment includes one-way truckload, and dedicated freight motor carrier services. The USAT Logistics segment offers freight brokerage, logistics and rail intermodal services.

