Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Shares Gap Down to $49.98

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $49.98, but opened at $48.84. Magellan Midstream Partners shares last traded at $48.88, with a volume of 8,503 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MMP. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.27.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.54. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 36.31%. The firm had revenue of $639.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $1.0375 per share. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

In other news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $211,338.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMP. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 54.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile (NYSE:MMP)

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

