Edward Ryan Sells 95,087 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (TSE:DSG) Stock

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) Senior Officer Edward Ryan sold 95,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$85.59, for a total value of C$8,138,049.42.

DSG traded up C$1.09 on Friday, reaching C$89.32. The company had a trading volume of 55,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,087. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a one year low of C$68.61 and a one year high of C$115.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$96.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$98.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 71.33.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$104.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$134.36 million. Research analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Separately, CIBC upgraded The Descartes Systems Group to a “buy” rating and set a C$89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$98.60.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.