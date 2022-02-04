Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ADMA Biologics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). ADMA Biologics posted earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.21). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ADMA Biologics.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.58 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 71.69% and a negative net margin of 108.60%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADMA shares. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ADMA Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised ADMA Biologics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADMA. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 30.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 81,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 19,169 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 44.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 62,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 19,184 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 12.0% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 227,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 24,385 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.61. The stock had a trading volume of 110,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,463. ADMA Biologics has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.36. The stock has a market cap of $315.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.17.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

