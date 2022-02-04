Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 4th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ADMA Biologics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). ADMA Biologics posted earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.21). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ADMA Biologics.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.58 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 71.69% and a negative net margin of 108.60%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADMA shares. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ADMA Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised ADMA Biologics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADMA. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 30.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 81,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 19,169 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 44.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 62,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 19,184 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 12.0% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 227,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 24,385 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.61. The stock had a trading volume of 110,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,463. ADMA Biologics has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.36. The stock has a market cap of $315.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.17.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ADMA Biologics (ADMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.