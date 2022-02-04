Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Stake Raised by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC grew its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) by 4.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 21.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 377,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,460,000 after buying an additional 65,530 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,811,000. Fourthstone LLC increased its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 36.6% during the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 266,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after acquiring an additional 71,535 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1,069.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 146,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 133,625 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 143.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 57,258 shares during the period. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,424. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.18 million, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.38. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.26 and a twelve month high of $33.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 37.81%.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.

