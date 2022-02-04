F3Logic LLC Boosts Stock Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

F3Logic LLC lifted its position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,770 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $2,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innovative Portfolios grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LEG traded down $0.89 on Friday, hitting $37.44. 20,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,700,985. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.66 and its 200 day moving average is $44.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.43. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $37.04 and a 1-year high of $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

