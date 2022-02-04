FJ Capital Management LLC Acquires 613,000 Shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

FJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,164,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 613,000 shares during the quarter. Old Second Bancorp accounts for 2.4% of FJ Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. FJ Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Old Second Bancorp worth $28,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 27.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,123,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,937,000 after acquiring an additional 244,619 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,064,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,908,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 2.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 872,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,393,000 after buying an additional 24,550 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 545,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,765,000 after buying an additional 7,702 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 423,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,527,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William B. Skoglund sold 4,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $63,843.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OSBC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.89. 4,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,178. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.99 and its 200-day moving average is $12.74. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.59 and a twelve month high of $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.40%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OSBC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Old Second Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Old Second Bancorp Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

