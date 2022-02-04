FJ Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

FJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,099,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 890,000 shares during the quarter. Lakeland Bancorp comprises about 4.7% of FJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. FJ Capital Management LLC owned about 6.12% of Lakeland Bancorp worth $54,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LBAI. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 85,223.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 11,079 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.43. 1,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,724. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.75 and a 52-week high of $20.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $932.67 million, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.89.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 33.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 29.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

