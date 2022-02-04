Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Position Boosted by Fundsmith Investment Services LTD.

Fundsmith Investment Services LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Otis Worldwide comprises about 4.4% of Fundsmith Investment Services LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Fundsmith Investment Services LTD.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $7,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,981,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,701,000 after buying an additional 3,640,221 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 244.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,099,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,922 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,709,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,775 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 21.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,142,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 956.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,050,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,451,000 after purchasing an additional 951,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $81.28. 27,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,072,659. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $62.31 and a 12 month high of $92.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.71.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OTIS. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.49.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

