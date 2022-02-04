Financial Insights Inc. Buys 5,180 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Financial Insights Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,887,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775,572 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 92,582,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,674,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258,001 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,862,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,700,000 after acquiring an additional 288,952 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,016,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,954,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066,048 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $48.99. 485,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,020,381. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.41. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $47.59 and a one year high of $53.49.

