Financial Insights Inc. Has $3.18 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Financial Insights Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Financial Insights Inc. owned about 0.09% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $3,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DSI. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,329,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,764,000 after purchasing an additional 210,969 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,698,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,688,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 428,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,468,000 after buying an additional 26,781 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 423,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,099,000 after buying an additional 24,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 401,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,391,000 after buying an additional 32,137 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

Shares of DSI stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.76. 2,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,551. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12 month low of $71.30 and a 12 month high of $93.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.07.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.