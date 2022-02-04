Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Lowers Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. reduced its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,018 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $354,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.97, for a total transaction of $302,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,470 shares of company stock valued at $12,575,686. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.21.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $88.18 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.57 and a fifty-two week high of $110.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 6.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.66. The company has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.69.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.87%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.