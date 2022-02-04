Trexquant Investment LP Grows Stock Holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 421.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,718 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 9.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 747,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,265,000 after acquiring an additional 67,040 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the second quarter valued at $212,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 198.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 42,835 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 10.0% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 77,008 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 7,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SPR shares. started coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.09.

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $46.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.22 and a 1 year high of $53.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.93.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.19). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 65.08% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is -0.58%.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

