Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of approx $0.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.73. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $1.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.39 billion.Capri also updated its FY23 guidance to approx $6.60 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPRI. OTR Global downgraded Capri to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Capri from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Capri from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Capri from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capri has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.53.

Get Capri alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $64.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Capri has a 12 month low of $43.46 and a 12 month high of $70.63.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.53. Capri had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capri will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $50,417.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 202,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $13,165,636.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Capri stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.