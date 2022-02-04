Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Given New C$74.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$78.00 to C$74.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 42.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AIF. CIBC increased their price objective on Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Cormark increased their target price on Altus Group from C$68.00 to C$72.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Altus Group from C$73.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altus Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$73.39.

Shares of AIF traded down C$5.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$51.98. The stock had a trading volume of 198,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,257. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.41. Altus Group has a 12-month low of C$48.95 and a 12-month high of C$72.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$66.34 and its 200 day moving average is C$64.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.35.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$151.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$147.60 million. Research analysts forecast that Altus Group will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Angelo Bartolini sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.14, for a total value of C$134,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,370,847.68.

Altus Group Company Profile

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

