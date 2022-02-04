Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Upgraded by Scotiabank to Outperform

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

EQB has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares upped their target price on Equitable Group from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Equitable Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$91.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Equitable Group to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on Equitable Group from C$80.50 to C$88.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Equitable Group from C$87.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$89.81.

Shares of TSE:EQB traded up C$1.82 during trading on Friday, reaching C$71.25. 14,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,260. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$71.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$108.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a PE ratio of 8.75. Equitable Group has a 52 week low of C$52.81 and a 52 week high of C$84.78.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.03 by C$2.11. The firm had revenue of C$162.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$160.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equitable Group will post 8.8700006 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Equitable Group news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$79.20, for a total transaction of C$784,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,026,844.80. Insiders sold a total of 12,900 shares of company stock worth $1,024,580 over the last ninety days.

Equitable Group Company Profile

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

