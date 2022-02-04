FFT Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (OTCMKTS:ISCB)

FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (OTCMKTS:ISCB) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ISCB. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF alerts:

OTCMKTS ISCB traded down $0.98 on Friday, reaching $51.56. The stock had a trading volume of 5,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,961. The company has a market cap of $213.99 million, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.85. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $49.45 and a 1-year high of $61.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.83.

International Speedway Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, promotes motorsports themed entertainment activities in the United States. Its motorsports themed event operations consist principally of racing events at its motorsports entertainment facilities, which promote approximately 100 stock car, open wheel, sports car, truck, motorcycle, and other racing events.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (OTCMKTS:ISCB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.