Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) to post $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Lufax’s earnings. Lufax posted earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Lufax will report full-year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lufax.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($1.30). The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Lufax had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 28.26%.

Several research analysts recently commented on LU shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Lufax from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lufax has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.74.

LU stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.65. The stock had a trading volume of 105,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,672,817. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.13. Lufax has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $18.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Lufax by 9.9% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 28,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Lufax by 19.3% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 22,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Lufax by 463.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Natixis increased its position in Lufax by 8.3% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 65,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Lufax by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares during the period. 10.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

