Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 3,172.3% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,272,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,692,000 after buying an additional 3,172,330 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,822,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,745,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618,341 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,762,000. Amundi bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,198,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 72.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,196,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,544,000 after purchasing an additional 921,807 shares during the period. 61.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $116,732.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 65 shares of company stock worth $4,909. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ED traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.91. 14,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,960,439. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.17. The company has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.21. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $87.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 92.54%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ED. Bank of America downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.10.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

