Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $207.37 Million

Equities research analysts expect Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) to report $207.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Leslie’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $185.62 million and the highest is $214.00 million. Leslie’s posted sales of $192.44 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Leslie’s will report full-year sales of $1.50 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Leslie’s.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $408.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.04 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LESL shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Leslie’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.77.

Shares of Leslie’s stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.44. 243,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,771,517. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.75 and its 200 day moving average is $22.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.02. Leslie’s has a 1 year low of $18.73 and a 1 year high of $31.55.

In other news, CRO Paula Baker sold 25,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $520,729.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,625,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $275,912,527.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 177,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 78,014 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Leslie’s by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 22,235 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,538,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,531,000 after buying an additional 822,050 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 21,762 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Leslie’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,498,000. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

