Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.85 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marathon Capital Management raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 1,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $379.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $410.68.

NYSE LMT traded down $2.12 on Friday, hitting $387.58. 30,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,109,151. The company has a market cap of $105.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.86. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $396.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $358.10 and a 200-day moving average of $355.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.31. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.21%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.