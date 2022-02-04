Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 42.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,462 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. SouthState Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, IMS Capital Management lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.01. 138,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,483,583. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $69.10 and a twelve month high of $85.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.64.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.