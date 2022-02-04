Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $3.04 Million Investment in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Coatue Management LLC increased its position in Moderna by 388.3% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,140,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,990,000 after buying an additional 4,883,219 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the second quarter valued at about $937,781,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 71.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,759,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,437,000 after buying an additional 2,404,103 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 94.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,188,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Moderna by 30,664.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,514,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,612 shares in the last quarter. 59.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRNA stock traded down $2.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.86. The company had a trading volume of 79,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,436,796. The firm has a market cap of $65.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.50. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.34 and a 1-year high of $497.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $236.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $313.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.1 earnings per share for the current year.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Moderna from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Moderna from $315.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Redburn Partners raised Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Moderna in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.87.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $3,465,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.38, for a total value of $1,851,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 350,000 shares of company stock worth $88,660,230 in the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

